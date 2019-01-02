Justin Tucker is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Kicker Justin Tucker contributed to a one-point Ravens loss earlier this season when he missed an extra point at the end of regulation against the Saints.

It was the first time that Tucker’s missed an extra point in his career and he didn’t miss another one the rest of the way. He also did his best to make sure that the loss didn’t wind up costing the team a chance at the playoffs.

Tucker went 4-of-4 on field goals in last Sunday’s 26-24 win over the Browns that clinched the AFC North title for Baltimore. Tucker also made both extra points he attempted and was recognized as the conference’s special teams player of the week for his efforts.

It’s the ninth time that Tucker has been so honored during his seven years with the Ravens and he’ll now turn his attentions to trying to help the Ravens make a deep run in the playoffs.