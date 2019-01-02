Kaden Smith to enter NFL draft

Getty Images

The 2019 draft is shaping up as a good one for tight ends.

Stanford’s Kaden Smith has become the latest to announce his intentions to declare for the NFL draft. He will skip his final season of college.

Smith made 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Cardinal. He missed the final three games with a foot injury.

In two seasons, Smith made 70 catches for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns in 20 games.

Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger declared for the draft this week, too.