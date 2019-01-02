Matt Nagy feels good about having injured receivers Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears kick off their on-field preparations for the Eagles on Wednesday and one of the things they’ll be watching is the status of three wide receivers dealing with injuries.

Allen Robinson sat out last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with injured ribs and they saw Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller go down with injuries during the game. Gabriel also hurt his ribs while Miller is dealing with a left shoulder injury, but head coach Matt Nagy sounded optimistic about having both players for Sunday’s home game.

“They’re in a good spot with us. I feel good with where they’re at,” Nagy said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website.

Safety Eddie Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Nagy said he’ll test the ankle out at practice on Wednesday. If that goes well, the outlook on the health front will look good across the board for the NFC North champions.