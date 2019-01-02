Matt Prater named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Matt Prater‘s been hitting big kicks his whole career.

Last week, he showed he can make plays with his arm as well.

Prater was named NFC special teams player of the week, after throwing his first career touchdown.

Prater’s perfect pass to Levine Toilolo on a fake field goal helped the Lions to a face-saving win over the Packers to close the year, and he also hit a field goal and all his extra points.

He’ll probably be known for setting the league record for longest field goal (a 64-yarder in 2013 when he was with the Broncos), but it’s still a nice way to close out a forgettable season for the Lions.