Melvin Gordon declares himself ready to go

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon left late in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos with an ankle injury, but word early this week was that Gordon would be in the lineup to face the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Gordon sent the same message when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. Gordon declared himself ready to go for what will be the first postseason game of his career.

Gordon added, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, that he feels healthier now than he did heading into the Chargers’ Week 16 game against the Ravens. Gordon had missed three games with a knee injury before returning to run for 41 yards and a touchdown in a 22-10 home loss to Baltimore.

The Chargers will be looking for more from Gordon and a better result on the scoreboard this time around.