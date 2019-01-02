Melvin Gordon has full practice, Austin Ekeler is limited

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon vowed to play in Sundays’s wild-card playoff game, and he appears on track to do just that.

Gordon was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

He played 32 of 59 offensive snaps last week, leaving with an ankle injury.

Backup running back Austin Ekeler (groin) was limited Wednesday. He came back from a neck injury last week.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) and nose tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related) did not practice.

Safety Jahleel Addae (shoulder), guard Dan Feeney (knee) and offensive tackle Sam Tevi (groin) were full participants.