Michigan TE Zach Gentry declares for draft

Getty Images

Michigan’s Zach Gentry has become the latest tight end with intentions to enter the NFL draft.

He announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram.

“After prayer and careful consideration with family, friends and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Gentry wrote.

Gentry played quarterback in high school before moving to tight end at Michigan.

He caught 32 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns this season in earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. The redshirt junior is the fourth Wolverine to declare, joining defensive lineman Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and cornerback David Long.