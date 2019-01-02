Mike Munchak set for Broncos interview on Friday

AP

The Broncos began interviewing head coaching candidates on Wednesday by taking a meeting with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and they’ll continue the process over the next few days.

That schedule will include a meeting with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com was the first to report that Munchak will meet with the team on Friday.

The Packers and Dolphins have also reportedly requested interviews with Munchak, but there’s been no word on when he might meet with those teams.

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is set to interview on Thursday with Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores on the docket for Saturday and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio slated for Monday.