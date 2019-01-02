Mike Tomlin not pleased with Antonio Brown for abandoning team in “darkest hour”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed many of the details regarding the Antonio Brown situation.

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Tomlin said that Brown had lower-body soreness last Wednesday (particularly in his knee), and that he was given the day off. On Friday, Brown said he still had pain. Tomlin sent Brown for an MRI, and directed him to go home after that and get off the leg. (Tomlin later admitted that Brown didn’t get the MRI.)

At that point, the door was open for Brown, who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, to play. But he went radio silent at that point, with no further communication with the team on Friday and none on Saturday. On Sunday, agent Drew Rosenhaus contacted Tomlin, explaining that Brown was feeling better and hoped to play. Tomlin said that it was too late for Brown to play.

Brown and Tomlin met before the game, and Tomlin told Brown that he should attend the game to support the team. Tomlin couldn’t confirm that Brown left the game at halftime, because Tomlin simply wasn’t focusing on it.

It’s clear that Tomlin is focused on it now, and that he’s upset. He called the situation “something that’s very significant and will be handled appropriately so,” and it’s clear there will be some sort of discipline. But Tomlin stopped short of suggesting Brown won’t be back with the team in 2019.

“I’m not going to speculate on trades,” Tomlin said, adding that the Steelers haven’t received a request for a trade.

Regardless, Tomlin said the situation will be addressed and needs to be addressed, especially since Brown went AWOL at a time when the team was in its “darkest hour,” with a “significant game” looming and Brown disappearing in the hours leading up to it.

Moving forward, Tomlin made it clear that he’ll be more inclined to be strict with players in the future, acknowledging his own responsibility for the mess that he now must clean up, as another season of high expectations and championship potential ended with a failure to make it to the playoffs.

30 responses to “Mike Tomlin not pleased with Antonio Brown for abandoning team in “darkest hour”

  3. Tomlin won’t want Brown gone. With no Bell, and then no Brown, Tomlin knows his shot at playoff victories will be slim and none. Not a Steeler fan, but if I were, I might just take a #1 pick and all the cap room and move on….

  5. Mike Tomlin is the common denominator of this team failing each season. If it’s not Roethlisberger throwing picks, it’s Tomlin and him losing multiple challenges. He’s lost like the last 10 challenges. There won’t be much team chemistry if the leadership and discipline isn’t there. How many more times does this need to be said? The Steelers are going nowhere.

  7. I really can’t stand the Steelers. Didn’t always feel that way but Tomlin has a lot to do with it. His team is a reflection of his coaching and himself. All kinds of potential, BS attitude. That organization won’t be able to fix this absolute daytime soap opera until he is coaching for someone else.

  8. Coach has to be responsible but these aren’t kids, and should be expected to not be acting like kids. I wouldn’t trade Brown, but tie him to the front of a blocking sled.

  12. …Moving forward, Tomlin made it clear that he’ll be more inclined to be strict with players in the future…
    ——————————-
    Tomlin and the Steelers have been strict with players in the past, provided they viewed the player as replaceable. It was not too long ago the Steelers sent Blount packing (justifiably IMO) when he left the field in a tantrum during a game; of course they viewed Blount as replaceable.

    Unlikely they view Brown as replaceable at this point, but time will tell. JuJu has been very good, but how good will he be when the opponents are not double-teaming Brown on every play?

  15. I wonder how much more time Big Ben has. If he had 3-4 more years in him I would move on from Brown and not sweat it. They (Steelers) have shown the ability to find effective WR’s. They did it with Plaxico/Heinz, they did it with Bryant/Brown, and now they’ve found JuJu. They’ll find someone else. They’ve been able to do with it with RB’s too….Willie Parker, Mendenhall, Dwyer, Bell, then Conner, even tapping into DeAngelo Williams for a season.

    Ben is the central cog in the whole machine…….he’s the one they need to focus on either keeping healthy or replacing.

  16. I think Le’Veon Bell was a 2nd round pick and Antonio Brown was a 5th round pick. As long as you have a HOF QB, you don’t need high draft picks to compliment him. What round did they draft James Conner? The entire locker room is waiting to see what happens. They didn’t vote for Brown for team MVP and he had 15 TDs. They voted for the other WR. That says a lot. I think everyone in Pittsburgh is done with AB.

  18. Tomlin’s first mistake was not badmouthing Antonio Brown in early morning tweets during the week. He could’ve tweeted that Brown is a loser and a fake receiver. Yeah, that would’ve fixed everything and Tomlin would be King.

  19. No need to make a decision on AB now. Never know what a team might offer for AB. You have to think the floor is the Amari Cooper trade. The ceiling Khalil Mack. Don’t trade AB just to trade him. But, if the right offer comes around, have to at least consider it

  20. How Tomlin handles this will define the rest of his career with the Steelers. It is clear that he has been too laid back in managing the players and now he needs to lead.

  25. Some of this is on Tomlin, but only to a degree. These are supposed to be adults and professionals so ultimately they should be the ones held accountable.

    Whether he was playing or not, his employer gets to decide what he does during those hours. I would fine him a game check for bailing on his team – at the bare minimum.

  27. rkt4mayor says:

    January 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    They stupidly will refuse to trade him until he pulls the Leveon Bell twist on them.

    If they stupidly trade him before June 1, AB counts $21 million in dead cap money for 2019.

  28. Man, these Steelers are so full of drama I can’t figure out where to turn for my daily entertainment fix, the White House or the Steelers locker room. Either way, it’s like reading a thriller novel in a foreign language you don’t know.

  29. I highly doubt any team will offer a first round pick for Brown give the baggage and the contract he already has. If they do the Steelers should bite the hand off any team that makes that offer.

    Tomlin needs to change his approach. He is not as bad as some make him out to be and nor is he as good as certain sections of the fan base suggest he is. This is generally speaking a well run franchise it breaks down with the head coach and his relationships with players and it is fixable with some will to do so.

  30. Call me old school, but why wouldn’t Tomlin have held off on publicly commenting until after he’d doled out some punishment? Instead, he comes saying he doesn’t like it and will be looking into punishment? That is as lame as it gets.

  31. Ah yes, the saints of the world are here to criticize as always. Name one coach who doesn’t have to deal with drama. When you deal with 45 different personalities this what you get. So, let me get this right, Bell didn’t sign his Tag and Brown had a few outburst and the criticism is that Tomlin is running a loose ship. Okay. lol.

    Let’s move up east where, the offseason for the Pats started with Trade rumors about Gronk, to their Wideout falling a drug test, to them trading for a player who has failed many drug test and decided not to show up for work. then few weeks before the season ended, he quit on the team. Man, that Belichik, he runs a loose ship. get a life folks. lol

