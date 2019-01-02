Nick Foles expects to be good to go on game day

Getty Images

Nick Foles isn’t going to let a little soreness in his ribs stop him from playing in the postseason.

The Eagles quarterback said Wednesday he expects to be “feeling great” by game day.

“Yeah, a little bit of soreness, but every day drastically improving,” Foles said, via video from the team. “A lot of time working on recovery, getting ready for this game. But I feel great. We just did the first part of our day. I was able to move around a little bit and feel really good.”

Foles said he will wear his normal stuff plus “maybe a little bit in there just for a little bit more” protection.

“I want to be able to function and move around,” Foles said.

Foles missed the final 10 snaps of Sunday’s victory over Washington after taking a hard hit by Ryan Kerrigan.