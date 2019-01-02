Offensive player of the year: Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Few players have ever had the kind of season Patrick Mahomes just turned in.

None of them did it in their first year as a starter.

The Chiefs quarterback was named PFT’s offensive rookie of the year, for the incredible numbers he put up in his second season in the league.

Mahomes finished the year with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, with just 12 interceptions.

The only other player in league history with a 5,000/50 season is some guy named Peyton Manning, who did it for the Broncos in 2013, when he was 37.

The 23-year-old Mahomes wasn’t supposed to be this good, this soon. But thanks to being surrounded with a perfect coach to develop him (Andy Reid), the right mentor to watch as a rookie (Alex Smith) and a cast of fast and versatile targets (Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, et. al.), he was able to blossom sooner than anyone expected.

But to credit all those contributing factors may actually take away from his own role in this. Blessed with a strong arm, he averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt, while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Things may never line up this perfectly for him again, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact he turned in one of the best individual seasons the league has seen.