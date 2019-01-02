Offensive player of the year: Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Getty Images

Few players have ever had the kind of season Patrick Mahomes just turned in.

None of them did it in their first year as a starter.

The Chiefs quarterback was named PFT’s offensive rookie of the year, for the incredible numbers he put up in his second season in the league.

Mahomes finished the year with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, with just 12 interceptions.

The only other player in league history with a 5,000/50 season is some guy named Peyton Manning, who did it for the Broncos in 2013, when he was 37.

The 23-year-old Mahomes wasn’t supposed to be this good, this soon. But thanks to being surrounded with a perfect coach to develop him (Andy Reid), the right mentor to watch as a rookie (Alex Smith) and a cast of fast and versatile targets (Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, et. al.), he was able to blossom sooner than anyone expected.

But to credit all those contributing factors may actually take away from his own role in this. Blessed with a strong arm, he averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt, while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Things may never line up this perfectly for him again, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact he turned in one of the best individual seasons the league has seen.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Offensive player of the year: Patrick Mahomes

  2. Mahomes is a stud. Never a question that he was the offensive POY and should be the league MVP. His stats are like a Madden QB.

  3. Big Red knows QBs. I thought it was a desperation move when the Chiefs traded up to get him but Andy Reid knew that Mahomes is a great QB.

  4. Nice attempt to downplay Mahomes accomplishments. This is effectively his rookie year. To quote Troy Aikman, either you have it, or you don’t. Regardless of coach, scheme, or talent around you. This kid has “it”. Like any great QB, they make everyone better around them.

  12. Maybe the purest arm talent in history, but I have to wonder how it will wear over the long haul. He is running a college offense, and that will change when his salary skyrockets. He will become too valuable to risk running that kind of offense.

  14. Well deserved.
    He is clearly the opoy.
    Brees is clearly the MVP
    The Chiefs were in the playoffs last season with Alex Smith and should have gone deeper.
    Where would the Saints be without Brees?
    You saw it last Sunday…with Bridgewater in, the game was over by halftime.

  16. Brees has had better years in the past and was not awarded the MVP, 5 times over 5k yards, couple 70% pass% years, etc…(Never a 50 TD year BTW). If he gets it this year it is 100% a “Legacy MVP” award which will be borderline disgusting. If the Saints had KC’s defense we wouldn’t even be having this discussion….

  18. imonfire2niteoyeah says:
    January 2, 2019 at 3:24 pm
    Um. Marino did the first year he started.

    What year exactly did Marino throw 50 TD’s? He’s never thrown 50 and only hit 5k yards once. He was a great QB but he never did what Mahomes has done in his first season as a starter.

  20. rho1953 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 3:33 pm
    Maybe the purest arm talent in history, but I have to wonder how it will wear over the long haul. He is running a college offense, and that will change when his salary skyrockets. He will become too valuable to risk running that kind of offense.
    ———
    You sir just won the internet for the most ridiculous comment of the year and it’s only Jan. 2nd.

  21. I called the Chiefs moving up in the draft to pick a QB in the top 10 in 2017. I was right. I was texting my friends when the trade came in, I thought we were going to get DeShaun Watson. I wanted Watson. I didn’t want Mahomes. When the pick came in I went from being so excited to being….upset. I was vocal about how terrible of a pick the team had made, I was really upset that the Texans were right there to swoop up my coveted prospect a few picks later.

    I was so damn wrong it isn’t even funny. Not to take anything away from Watson, he’s everything I thought he’d be as a leader and a competitor and then some. That said, Mahomes has been built for this job it seems. He is so talented and so poised and mature and he’s everything a team should and could ask for in a QB and then some.

    I’m so happy to have this guy on the team I root for.

    Brees is still the MVP this year. Mahomes will win several. Brees is in the twilight and he’ll get the votes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!