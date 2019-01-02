Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell, Wisconsin OL David Edwards declare for draft

Getty Images

Two more underclassmen – one from the Pac-12 and one from the Big Ten – have declared for the NFL Draft.

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell and Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards each released statements declaring their intentions to turn professional.

Mitchell set an Oregon school record with 1,184 receiving yards this year catching passes from possible future first round quarterback prospect Justin Herbert. He caught 75 passes and scored 10 touchdowns as a junior at Oregon.

Edwards has spent four years at Wisconsin and explored the possibility of turning pro after his redshirt sophomore season, according to Jason Galloway of the Wisconsin State Journal. The NFL College Advisory Committee gave him a second round grade at the time before he elected to return to Wisconsin.