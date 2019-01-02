Raiders fire personnel man Joey Clinkscales

Getty Images

The remaking of the Raiders front office in Jon Gruden’s own image continues.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, the Raiders have fired director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales, a long-time Reggie McKenzie aide.

The 54-year-old Clinkscales joined the Raiders in 2012 alongside McKenzie, who was fired and replaced by former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.

Clinkscales previously worked for the Jets (1994-2012), but his ties to McKenzie made him an endangered species in Oakland/somewhere/Las Vegas.