Ranking the 2018 coaching vacancies

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
Now that the dust has settled on the 2018 coaching vacancies (unless, of course, another one emerges out of the blue, which seems to happen every year), let’s take a look at how the vacancies stack up in comparison to each other.

The following list is mine and mine alone, not reflective of the feelings of any of the other PFT writers. So don’t blame them.

No. 8: The Bengals.

The organization known for being extremely careful with money has had a sense of malaise descend on it over the past few seasons, with multiple non-playoff efforts coming after a string of five straight one-and-done postseason appearances. Owner Mike Brown seems to be intent on hiring someone whom he knows, which narrows the universe of potential coaches considerably. The team also has the lowest budget for a coach, or close to it. Key players like A.J. Green are aging and due for new contracts sooner than later. The quarterback is a middle-of-the-pack guy at best. Apathy looms. And their Ohio rivals are poised to take over the division.

No. 7: The Dolphins.

An owner who once was asked to comment on Stephen Ross living in New York and owning a team in Miami said, “I love competing against him.” And that continues to be one of the biggest impediments to the Dolphins becoming as good as they can be. Ross, an absentee landlord, isn’t sufficiently engaged in the team, deferring to others. As of Monday, the primary person to whom Ross defers (until he doesn’t) will be G.M. Chris Grier, with coach Adam Gase fired and V.P. of football operations reassigned to a non-football job. With the Jets and Bills having their quarterbacks of the future, the Dolphins need to figure out that position first, and then most of the others.

No. 6: The Cardinals.

The Cardinals could be mired in the basement of the NFC West for a while, and the new coach could find himself reporting to a new G.M. as soon as 2020 — a new G.M. who may want to hire his own coach ASAP. With plenty of holes on the roster and highly competitive rivals in L.A., Arizona, and Seattle, it’s no surprise Eric Bieniemy passed on sitting for an interview.

No. 5: The Broncos.

After consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72, expectations should be low in Denver. Which is good. But the organization is mired in dysfunction, due in large part to an intra-family Willie Wonka competition gone bad, and a former franchise quarterback whose work as the leader of the franchise has left something to be desired in recent years. With the Chiefs poised to dominate the division for years thanks to the presence of Patrick Mahomes, with the Chargers not far behind, and with the Raiders possibly ready to turn it around, the next coach in Denver could be another short-term coach in Denver.

No. 4: The Buccaneers.

It’s hardly ideal to take a coaching job and to not have the ability to pick a quarterback, given the team’s decision to stick with Jamies Winston for at least another year. But the Bucs could do a lot worse at the most important position on the field; with the right coach (Dirk Koetter apparently wasn’t it), Winston could still become a franchise quarterback. And if 2019 proves that Winston isn’t the guy, it becomes basically a scholarship year for the new coach. Regardless, expectations for the team are low, the rest of the NFC South is in transition or close to it, and the door is open for the Bucs to become something they haven’t been in a long time — a true contender.

No. 3: The Jets.

Sam Darnold had a strong late-season push, making him a viable candidate to become a short-list franchise quarterback. With Tom Brady inevitably retiring, the Jets could fill the looming power vacuum in the AFC East. But it’s a tough market and the roster has plenty of holes. The question is whether the next coach will get enough time to turn it around.

No. 2: The Packers.

No traditional owner. A commitment to patience. A G.M. who gets it. A plan to spend in free agency. A rabid and loyal fan base. History, tradition, etc. The only wildcard is whether Aaron Rodgers will be on board with the hire, and what he may say or do if he isn’t.

No. 1: The Browns.

There’s a sizable gap between No. 1 and the rest. This could be the most attractive opening of the past decade, if not longer. And the presence of Baker Mayfield, plus the absence of any real accomplishments since the franchise rejoined the NFL in 1999, makes it a must-have job. Throw in a talented nucleus of young players and plenty of cap space, and the job gets even better. The only drawbacks are that expectations actually may be higher than desirable for 2019, and the potential for meddling by ownership.

  1. The Jets have their QB of the future, but the GM (Mike Maccagnan) is bad and the press is arguably the hardest to deal with. In addition the roster doesn’t have a lot of talent. An HC may have to deal with a new GM in 1-2 years, and be saddled with bad draft picks for the next year or two.

  2. Their is not that big of a difference between 1 and 3 the jets are right their with browns I would not have the packers 2. A new coach has a better chance of winning with a young qb still on rookie contract compared too Rodgers top of market deal. Plus the fact that Green Bay puts very little into free agency and always seem too have a below average team besides qb I don’t see any appeal with Green Bay. The browns and jets are 1 and 2 and could easily be flipped not much of a difference maybe Dorsey is better but the jets owner beats Haslam any day of week

  4. The Browns are the Browns. They always find a way to screw it up. That’s why they draft in the top 5 more than any team in the last 15-20 years.

  5. jets2469 says:
    January 2, 2019 at 11:55 am
    Their is not that big of a difference between 1 and 3 the jets are right their with browns I would not have the packers 2. A new coach has a better chance of winning with a young qb still on rookie contract compared too Rodgers top of market deal. Plus the fact that Green Bay puts very little into free agency and always seem too have a below average team besides qb I don’t see any appeal with Green Bay. The browns and jets are 1 and 2 and could easily be flipped not much of a difference maybe Dorsey is better but the jets owner beats Haslam any day of week

    I have no trouble having an opinion, but please base it on fact. Your statement about free agency is based upon the old GM. New GM signed Jimmy Graham and was in the running for getting Mack from Oakland until the end. Regarding Rodgers, I’ll take the guy that’s been to the top over two rookies who everyone is excited over for just 5-6 games. Rodgers’ deal is not a cap killer either; Green Bay projected to have over 50 mil in cap space. Again, I have no problem with you having an opinion, just be fair and accurate about what you base it on.

  7. “Ross, an absentee landlord, isn’t sufficiently engaged in the team, deferring to others.”
    That’s not an issue if you defer to the RIGHT others. Very few owners know enough about football to take an active role in personnel decisions, etc. Owners who try to be engaged frequently do more harm than good, like Jerry Jones.

  8. I don’t think the Bengals job is in the top 3. But, they have plenty of talent that was injured this year. And, a super young team. I agree that they’re not going to pay as much as some of these other teams. But, they’ve shown no reluctance to pay their top talent players. Also; possibly the most secure job with a middle-of-the-road coaches salary. Sounds pretty appealing in an era where a lot of coaches are one and done.

  11. I love the perception that just because Baker Mayfield performed at a high level his rookie year, that makes that job attractive.

    Anybody remember RGIII? Sustained success at the QB position involves some level of leadership and I have seen plenty of Mayfield’s antics to suggest he is lacking in that department. Just look at his last game of the season, a week of loud talk and attitude prior to the game and then the INT’s. Let me see the Browns go above .500 for two years in a row before we pronounce them the next dynasty.

  13. Yeah, show me the free agent or current draft prospect who’s immediately better than Jameis Winston. You’re not committed to him beyond next year, so why knee-jerk replace him when you’re not in love with any of the other options?

  14. The Jets job should be attractive to most coaches. Darnold, Adams are franchise leaders & there are a handful of guys, not a ton, behind them to build around. The almost 100 million in cap space is significant of course but there are large gaping holes on the roster. Offense needs major upgrades and depth just about everywhere. The defense needs help on the D line, at LB & a screaming need for edge rushers to get after QBs. The $$ really needs to be spread around multiple position groups to make the team competitive and help Adams, Darnold.

  16. What a difference a year makes (or maybe what a difference it makes when you fire an awful coach). If someone had said the Browns were the #1 opening last fall we probably would have laughed ourselves silly. In spite of what all those draft experts thought, it sure looks like they scored a bullseye with their two first-round picks this year. Ward had been terrific from day one. Mayfield has been pretty good since Clueless Hue was fired. Same with Chubb. That 2018 class has been one that you can build upon.

    One of those so-called draft experts gave the Browns a B- for picking Mayfield, a B for picking Ward and a D for picking Chubb. Maybe that guy should be looking for a job along with Hue.

  18. If you look at it another way, the Bengals are the most attractive. No team gives their coaches a longer leash. I would bet this next coach is there as long as Mike Brown is running the show. The Browns may look good, but they get rid of coaches all the time, seemingly even the ones that win for them.

  19. 1. Browns (Good GM, Mayfield, good, young D);
    2. Jets (Slightly better than average GM, Darnold, a few good D players);
    3. Packers (Slightly better than average GM, aging Rodgers, mediocre D);
    4. Bucs (Slightly better than average GM, Winston?, some good young D players)
    5. Broncos (below average, medaling President of Operations; Keenum??, good, but aging D);
    6. Dolphins (below average GM, Tannehill???, some good, aging D players);
    7. Bengals (awful GM, Dalton???, some good, aging D players);
    8. Cardinals (awful GM, Rosen ?, not much on D)

