Report: Buccaneers add Kris Richard to interview list

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett called defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard “a really, really good football coach” on Wednesday and several teams looking for a new head coach are interested in finding out more about him.

The Jets and Dolphins moved quickly to request interviews with Richard, who made the move from Seattle to Dallas last year and has earn praise for helping the Cowboys defense rank among the best in the league this season.

The two AFC East teams are going to have some company in the pursuit for more information on Richard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers will also interview Richard.

None of the conversations can take place until the Cowboys play the Seahawks on Saturday. If Dallas wins, teams can speak to Richard once next week and then wait until they’re eliminated or until the week after the NFC title game for another conversation.