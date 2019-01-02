Report: DeMarco Murray to coach running backs at University of Arizona

Getty Images

The 2014 NFL rushing leader is become a running backs coach in the Pac-12.

According to Michael Lev of the Tucson Daily Star, Murray is joining Kevin Sumlin’s coaching staff at the University of Arizona.

Sumlin was the offensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma for the fist two years of Murray’s tenure at the school.

Murray rushed for a league-leading 1,845 yards with 13 touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He announced his retirement after the 2017 and joined FOX as a college football analyst.

Murray spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns with 307 receptions for 2,165 yards and six touchdowns.