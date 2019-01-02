Report: Hue Jackson a possibility for offensive coordinator in Minnesota

Getty Images

Hue Jackson has failed twice as a head coach. But he is still capable of doing a good job as a coordinator.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows this, and consequently Jackson is a candidate to run the offense in Minnesota.

That’s the word from Jason La Canfora of CBS, who says that a reunion between the two former Bengals assistants is “possible.”

Kevin Stefanski, who served as interim offensive coordinator after the firing of John DeFilippo, has become a free agent, and he’s also a candidate to coach the Browns. So the Vikings need to figure out the most important position on the staff, other than head coach.

Jackson makes sense because he runs an offense similar to the one that Jay Gruden ran in Cincinnati and now runs in Washington, an offense with which Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is familiar.