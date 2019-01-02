Report: Packers ask to talk to Saints OC Pete Carmichael Jr.

Getty Images

The Packers continue to cast a wide net in their search for Mike McCarthy’s replacement, and want to talk to another Saints assistant.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Packers have requested permission to interview Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

The 47-year-old Carmichael hasn’t turned up in connection with any other jobs so far, but working around one of the league’s top offenses makes him someone worth talking to for a team that wants to maximize quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ talent.

Of course, Carmichael doesn’t call plays for the Saints, since Sean Payton handles that duty.

Carmichael broke into the league with the Browns in 2000 as tight ends coach (his father was Chris Palmer’s offensive coordinator). He has also worked for Marty Schottenheimer before joining the Saints staff in as quarterbacks coach in 2006.

The Packers have also asked to talk to Saints assistant/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and many others.