Report: Packers ask to talk to Saints OC Pete Carmichael Jr.

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2019, 3:10 PM EST
The Packers continue to cast a wide net in their search for Mike McCarthy’s replacement, and want to talk to another Saints assistant.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Packers have requested permission to interview Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

The 47-year-old Carmichael hasn’t turned up in connection with any other jobs so far, but working around one of the league’s top offenses makes him someone worth talking to for a team that wants to maximize quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ talent.

Of course, Carmichael doesn’t call plays for the Saints, since Sean Payton handles that duty.

Carmichael broke into the league with the Browns in 2000 as tight ends coach (his father was Chris Palmer’s offensive coordinator). He has also worked for Marty Schottenheimer before joining the Saints staff in as quarterbacks coach in 2006.

The Packers have also asked to talk to Saints assistant/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and many others.

5 responses to “Report: Packers ask to talk to Saints OC Pete Carmichael Jr.

  1. I like Campbell. He can then hire a top tier OC to oversee the offense and call plays. I do NOT want the HC calling plays. He cannot pay proper attention to overall game management while he is multitasking everything else and also calling plays.

    Like time management and Rodgers calling timeout as the play clock approaches zero for the umpteenth time

    _____________________

    While that sounds good in theory but in today’s football it some times best for the head coach to be the offensive play caller. There are 13 head coaches in the NFL currently that call their own plays, 7 of them made the playoffs this year Peyton, Reid, McVay, Nagy, O’Brien, Reich, and Pederson. The biggest issue with wanting to get a top teir offensive coordinator to be the play caller sooner than later a team will come to hire him as their head coach, and unless you already have a in-house candidate that can be just as successful then you’re starting back from square one.

  4. Mike Mcarthy was the saints OC from like 01-04. He was pretty good here too, QB Aaron Brooks looked good half the time. After he left it was ’05 and the whodats played no home games, critical injury to mcallister, but the offense looked much worse.
    Carmichael tho, idk what credit should be given to him. Its all DB and CSP driving that

    —————-
    This has happened a lot to my Bears this year, who coincidentally, have their HC Matt Nagy calling the plays as well. It drives me flipping nuts but I’m hoping it’s just first-year growing pains.

