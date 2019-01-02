Report: Terry Robiskie out as Bills wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Bills made a change to their offensive coaching staff when they parted ways with offensive line coach Juan Castillo and they’re reportedly making further changes on that side of the ball.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie will not return to the team in 2019. Robiskie came to the Bills in 2018 after two years as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

Veteran members of the Bills wide receiver corps like Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes were disappointments before being released during the regular season, but Zay Jones took a step forward from his rookie season and undrafted rookie Robert Foster showed well as a deep threat over the final seven weeks of the season.

That should give them a chance to continue developing in 2019, but the Bills figure to bring in some new faces to work with whoever they bring in as a position coach.

The 2018 season was Robiskie’s 37th in the NFL and that run includes stints as an interim head coach in Washington and Cleveland. Assuming he plans to continue coaching, it’s probably a good bet he’ll land on someone’s staff this offseason.