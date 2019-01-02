Ryan Kelly says he’s good to go for Colts on Saturday

Getty Images

Playing without center Ryan Kelly in Week 17 because of a neck injury didn’t stop the Colts from advancing to the postseason with a win over the Titans, but they’d prefer to have him snapping the ball to Andrew Luck against the Texans this weekend.

It looks like that’s how things will play out. The first sign was that Kelly was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday’s injury report, although that was just an estimation as the team held a walkthrough rather than a true practice session. On Wednesday, we got word straight from Kelly about his outlook.

“Yeah, I’m ready to go,” Kelly said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59.

Kelly missed three games earlier in the season with a knee injury and had a hard time running the ball in those outings as well as after Kelly was injured against the Giants in Week 16. They fared much better against the Titans last Sunday, but having him on hand will be a plus to their chances of advancing beyond the Wild Card round.