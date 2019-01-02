Texans sign A.J. Hendy, place Mike Tyson on IR

Getty Images

Texans safety Mike Tyson injured his knee in last week’s victory over the Jaguars. He has not practiced this week and now comes word he is done for the season.

The team announced it placed Tyson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Tyson, 25, appeared in 10 games, making five tackles and defensing a pass.

The Texans signed safety A.J. Hendy off the Chargers’ practice squad to take Tyson’s roster spot.

Hendy, 25, has played one career game. He saw action with the Dolphins in 2016.

He has spent most of the past two seasons on the Chargers’ practice squad.