Titans coordinator to interview with Packers Sunday

The Packers have a busy weekend (since they’re not busy with their normal playoff appearances), and have lined up another interview.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will meet with the Packers Sunday.

The 39-year-old LaFleur is low on the experience scale relative to their other candidates, but their search for someone to maximize Aaron Rodgers has them looking at a bright, young offensive mind (with the requisite Rams background as everyone wants to talk to and/or find another Sean McVay).

The Packers have already talked to Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano, and will interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday, and Saints assistant Dan Campbell on Saturday.