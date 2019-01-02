Zack Martin, Tyron Smith remain limited

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to list three offensive linemen on their practice report, and their participation didn’t change Wednesday.

Right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) remained limited. Left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) did not practice again.

Rookie Connor Williams, who has started 10 games this season, is taking first-team snaps in Su’a-Filo’s absence.

The only change to the Cowboys’ injury report from Tuesday was the addition of safety Darian Thompson with a groin injury. He was limited.

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) hasn’t played or practiced since Week Seven but could return next week.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (neck) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) still are limited.