40 of 50 most-watched sporting events in 2018 were NFL games

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2019, 8:57 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL dominated the American sports television landscape in 2018.

Of the 50 most-watched sporting events in 2018, 40 were NFL games, according to Sports Media Watch.

That includes the seven most-watched events of the year: The Super Bowl, the two conference championship games, two divisional playoff games, a wild card game and the annual Thanksgiving game in Dallas. No. 8 was the college football national championship game, No. 9 was the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and No. 10 was another NFL divisional playoff game.

To give an indication of the gap between the NFL and the other major sporting events, the 40th most-watched NFL game, the Rams-Bears Sunday night game, had 19.39 million viewers. The most-watched NBA game, Game 2 of the NBA Finals, had 18.47 million viewers. The most-watched baseball game, Game 5 of the World Series, had 17.64 million viewers. (Football also easily beats basketball on the college level; the college basketball national championship game had 15.97 million viewers, while there were six college football games that had more than 16 million viewers.)

All 50 of the most-watched events were football games or Olympics broadcasts.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “40 of 50 most-watched sporting events in 2018 were NFL games

  1. How many of the 50 were Cowboys games… 16 LOL. This, folks, is why the Cowboys are America’s Team.

  3. It seemed to me that this year, generally speaking, the games were much more competitive than last year, many highly entertaining games that I watched that didn’t involve my team. There were a LOT of dog games last year. Look at the records of teams this year; the difference between the best and the worst was less it has been for the last few years. The Thursday night games, utterly horrific in the past, were actually entertaining this year (that doesn’t mean I advocate keeping them, though). Pete Rozelle and his parity principle live on!!!!

  4. What! This can’t possibly be. There were thousands (consequently millions) on this site alone that said they were NEVER going to watch an NFL game again.

  6. Ten of the top 40 watched sporting events were Patriots games, including the two most watched games. Conventional wisdom, at least on PFT, that the Patriots winning is not good for NFL ratings has clearly been proven to be wishful thinking by fans from teams that don’t measure up. Success should be rewarded, not mediocrity.

  8. And ignorant fans wondered why Goodell earns $40m a year… This is what owners care about and exactly why he gets paid. Past commissioners like Tagliabue or Rozelle couldn’t generate this level of revenue like Goodell has, regardless of how popular football was.

  9. It was a false narrative for a couple years that the NFL was trending down. Nothing has really changed. The ratings are up a bit, but they were never dowm that much. It is just that the people that like the NFL is doomed narrative have been exposed as the irrelevant fools they are.

  10. To the Cowboys fan above, only two of the Cowboys games were in the top 20, the 7th and 16th most watched. One of those, the 7th, was on Thanksgiving. They don’t earn a spot on Thanksgiving, it is given to them. The 16th game was the game against the Eagles who were the real marquee attraction.

  14. allsyntax says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:00 am
    How many of the 50 were Cowboys games… 16 LOL. This, folks, is why the Cowboys are America’s Team.
    —–

    How many of those were dallas playoff games? 0.

  15. allsyntax says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:00 am
    How many of the 50 were Cowboys games… 16 LOL. This, folks, is why the Cowboys are America’s Team.
    ________________________________________

    Sorry buddy, only 7. New England must be America’s teams since they had the most at 9…

  16. @battmanri

    Hockey is way down there…I think the most watched hockey game EVER is about 8million

  17. allsyntax says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:00 am
    How many of the 50 were Cowboys games… 16 LOL. This, folks, is why the Cowboys are America’s Team.

    ———————-
    How so? I only counted 8. I even noticed other teams mentioned more than the Cowboys in that list.

  18. gorilladunk says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:06 am
    What! This can’t possibly be. There were thousands (consequently millions) on this site alone that said they were NEVER going to watch an NFL game again.
    ——————————
    The NFL responded to those boycotts by addressing what those folks were being turned off by, and then once they had gotten their wishes honored the boycott ended.

  19. What happened? All you people who said that you weren’t going to watch the NFL anymore because of the “kneelers”?

    NFL ratings are up by 5% this year, too.

    lol

  21. The main reason is that football is on Sundays mostly, when most people aren’t working. Once a week to get together with friends and watch the game(s). And football moves at a great pace for watching with friends and talking about the action in between plays. Basketball moves too quickly for that, and baseball too slowly. And again, too many games, scattered all over the calendar.

    If you add up the totals though, I’m sure the NFL is a very distant 3rd. 16 games can’t compete with 82 or 162.

  23. How many of those were dallas playoff games?

    I’m sure you’ll be tuned-in on Saturday. The Cowboys have won the division in two of the past 3 seasons. Playoffs for anyone is a one-and-done scenario. All you can ask for is a ticket to the dance. They have the youngest roster in the league. The Star is up, boys.

  26. cantescapekarma says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:47 am
    What happened? All you people who said that you weren’t going to watch the NFL anymore because of the “kneelers”?

    NFL ratings are up by 5% this year, too.
    ————
    The average game in 2018 drew 15.8 million viewers as compared with 14.9 million in 2017. That number was 16.5 million for the 2016 season and 17.9 million in 2015.

    It’s easy to show an increase after such a precipitous drop last year. Still down 13% from 2015 when the protests began.

  28. cantescapekarma says:
    January 3, 2019 at 9:47 am
    What happened? All you people who said that you weren’t going to watch the NFL anymore because of the “kneelers”?

    NFL ratings are up by 5% this year, too.

    lol
    ———————
    You do realized that when the kneeling stopped being shown the viewers returned? You seem to be jeering at them but Im not sure you realize the way things unfolded does not support the point you were hoping it would.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!