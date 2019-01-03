Aaron Donald named December’s top NFC defensive player

Getty Images

PFT made Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald our choice for defensive player of the year and the NFL may follow suit when they dole out awards in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl, but Donald will have to settle to getting monthly honors from the league for the time being.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Donald has been named the NFC’s top defensive player for December.

Donald fell short of Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5 sacks, but he did pick up six sacks in the final five weeks of the regular season to finish with 20.5 on the year. Only six players have ever recorded more sacks in a season and Donald set records for both the Rams and defensive tackles on that front.

Donald was also credited with 13 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss in December as he put the finishing touches on his bid for a second straight defensive player of the year award. If all goes well for the Rams, he’ll find out if he wins that award while preparing to play in the Super Bowl the next day.