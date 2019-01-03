A&M RB Trayveon Williams headed to the NFL

Getty Images

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams’ announcement took longer than expected, but he finally declared Thursday he will join two teammates in forgoing his final season.

The junior led the SEC in rushing this season, becoming A&M’s all-time single-season record holder.

He rushed for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns on 271 attempts in 13 games for Jimbo Fisher.

“I have decided that it will be best for me and my future to forgo my senior season and enter the NFL draft,” Williams said in a video posted on Twitter.

He joins tight end Jace Sternberger and outside linebacker Tyrel Dodson in leaving College Station to head to the NFL with a year of eligibility remaining.