Auburn WR Darius Slayton headed to the NFL

Getty Images

Auburn receiver Darius Slayton is headed to the NFL.

He announced his intention to forgo his final season in an Instagram post.

“These past four years at Auburn have been the best of my life,” Slayton wrote. “I am proud to be an Auburn Tiger and forever thankful for my time at Auburn. With that said, after speaking with my family and giving this decision a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior year of football to declare for the NFL Draft. I feel like this is the best decision for me.”

Slayton caught 35 passes for a team-leading 670 yards and five touchdowns this season. In 38 career games, Slayton made 79 catches for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns.