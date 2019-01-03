Bradley McDougald will face Amari Cooper again after knocking him out

Getty Images

Amari Cooper‘s final play with the Raiders came in London when Bradley McDougald knocked him out after only 12 snaps. Fast forward 15 weeks and the scenery has changed.

The star receiver now plays for the Cowboys, who face the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the playoffs Saturday.

McDougald apologized to Cooper on social media immediately after the Oct. 14 game but doesn’t feel the need to reach out to the receiver before the game.

“No,” Seattle’s strong safety said, via Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News. “I posted a post, kind of more to clear the air. I don’t know him personally. I wished him well. That was about it. I just kind of left it at that.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that before. That was my first time being in that situation. I just kind of left it as a big hit. It’s not about, you know, it’s not about that. I don’t have anything personal toward him. It’s not a vendetta towards this man. I’m going to attack it like any other game. I don’t talk to my opponents. I don’t plan to talk to him. I plan to go to work.”

McDougald’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Cooper angered the Raiders, who yelled at McDougald and at officials for not throwing a flag.

“This game isn’t for the faint, weak minded or weak hearted,” McDougald wrote once he got into the locker room afterward. “The same big hits you “love” are the same ones you “hate” when it’s your favorite player. Prayers up to Coop! Thank you London for the Vibes, Experiences, and Win!”

The NFL fined McDougald $26,739 for the illegal hit, but he said it was reduced by about $7,000 on appeal.

The Cowboys lost to the Seahawks in Seattle in Week Three, but they now have Cooper. He caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys after making 22 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders.