Browns complete interview with Jim Caldwell

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns completed their first interview with an outside candidate for their open head coaching position on Wednesday.

The team announced they had concluded their interviews with former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. The Browns had previously interviewed interim head coach Gregg Williams and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens for the position.

Caldwell is a coach with an offensive background that has served as a quarterbacks coach at various stops throughout his coaching career. With the further development of Baker Mayfield a top priority for the Browns, that would seem to be one of the advantages Caldwell would have to bring to the table.

Caldwell posted a 62-50 record in seven seasons as a head coach with the Lions and Colts. He made the playoffs four times over that span, including a trip to Super Bowl XLIV with the Colts in 2009.