Browns move Kevin Stefanski’s interview up to Thursday

The Browns got the ball rolling on head coaching interviews the last couple of days with a pair of candidates who have head coaching experience.

They’ll continue on Thursday with someone on the other end of the spectrum. Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was initially slated to meet with the team next Monday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the meeting has been moved up to Thursday.

Stefanski was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after John DeFilippo was fired with three games left in the regular season. He’s been with the Vikings since 2006 and has also served as a tight ends and running backs coach in Minnesota.

It’s not a sure thing that he’ll continue with the Vikings if he fails to get the Browns job. Stefanski is out of contract and could move on to another team as an offensive coordinator before the coaching carousel stops spinning this offseason.

Cleveland interviewed interim head coach Gregg Williams and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell over the last two days. Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores are also expected to interview with the Browns.