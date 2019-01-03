Chargers’ injury report remains the same as Wednesday

Getty Images

Nothing changed in the Chargers’ injury report Thursday. It remained the same as Wednesday.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon again was a full participant and on track to play Sunday.

He played 32 of 59 offensive snaps last week, leaving with an ankle injury.

Backup running back Austin Ekeler (groin) was limited Thursday as he was Wednesday. He came back from a neck injury last week.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) and nose tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related) did not practice.

Safety Jahleel Addae (shoulder), guard Dan Feeney (knee) and offensive tackle Sam Tevi (groin) were full participants.