Chris Carson is the NFC offensive player of the month

Seahawks running back Chris Carson wasn’t available in December 2017 due to a broken leg, but he was in the lineup down the stretch for Seattle this season and they were happy to have him.

Carson ran 103 times for 516 yards and five touchdowns as the Seahawks won four of their final five games to sew up a playoff spot. Carson ran for at least 116 yards in each of the team’s final three games, so he’s heading into Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys on a hot streak.

He’s also heading into that game as the reigning NFC offensive player of the month. The NFL announced Carson as the final monthly winner of the season on Thursday.

Carson ended the year with 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns, so the final five weeks accounted for a major part of his contribution to a Seahawks season that went better than many predicted in the offseason.