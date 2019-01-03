Colts rule two out for playoff matchup with Texans

The Colts are mostly healthy heading into the playoffs, or at least as healthy as they’re going to be.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that wide receiver Ryan Grant and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have been ruled out of Saturday’s wild card game against the Texans.

The good news is that center Ryan Kelly practiced today and has already declared himself ready for action. He was out last week with a neck injury, but has been able to work this week with no apparent setbacks.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t practicing today because of his sore ankle, but he’s not practicing much anymore, so that doesn’t seem to be an issue.