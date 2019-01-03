Dan Quinn on coaching staff changes: The compass was off

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2019, 2:40 PM EST
The Falcons have parted ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and tight ends coach Wade Harman since the end of the regular season and head coach Dan Quinn detailed some of the reasons for those changes at a Thursday press conference.

Quinn said that his evaluation of where things went wrong for the team this season found that “the compass was off in terms of the identity and style we would like to play.” He felt that the team needed “new voices” to reset their course, although Manuel’s replacement won’t be a new voice.

Quinn is taking over as the defensive coordinator and said that was a case of knowing exactly what he is looking for on that side of the ball.

“More than anything, I just really wanted to make sure that [we develop] the style and attitude that we want to play defensively,” Quinn said. “I really enjoy that part of it and want to be more involved in that way.”

This was Quinn’s first losing season since taking over as the head coach in Atlanta. A second one might leave him without another chance to remake the staff.

6 responses to “Dan Quinn on coaching staff changes: The compass was off

  2. When Deion Jones went down, that was it for that defense. After he came back and got his legs back under him, they finished on a three game win streak. That team isn’t far off. Even in this “bad” year, they’re the second best team in that division and (barely) in the top half of the conference. As good as Ryan was his Super Bowl season, there’s just something intangible that’s missing about him. He doesn’t seem to have the IT factor of a champion. I’m not sure coaching can fix that.

  5. I live in Atlanta and I’m surrounded by Falcons fans and sports radio knuckleheads and everyone — EVERYONE — thought the Sarkisian hiring was a mistake. The compass is indeed off…in the Falcons front office.

    Cherish that temporary 25 point lead y’all had on 2/5/17…that 15 minutes was the absolute pinnacle of the Atlanta Falcons organization.

  6. Quinn said “the compass was off in terms of the identity and style we would like to play.”

    YEA it was, a full 180* on hiring Sarkisian(who had previously never called a play in the NFL) as the OC for that high octane offense you ran, WOW……..JUST WOW!!!

