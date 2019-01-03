Dan Quinn on coaching staff changes: The compass was off

AP

The Falcons have parted ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and tight ends coach Wade Harman since the end of the regular season and head coach Dan Quinn detailed some of the reasons for those changes at a Thursday press conference.

Quinn said that his evaluation of where things went wrong for the team this season found that “the compass was off in terms of the identity and style we would like to play.” He felt that the team needed “new voices” to reset their course, although Manuel’s replacement won’t be a new voice.

Quinn is taking over as the defensive coordinator and said that was a case of knowing exactly what he is looking for on that side of the ball.

“More than anything, I just really wanted to make sure that [we develop] the style and attitude that we want to play defensively,” Quinn said. “I really enjoy that part of it and want to be more involved in that way.”

This was Quinn’s first losing season since taking over as the head coach in Atlanta. A second one might leave him without another chance to remake the staff.