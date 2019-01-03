Darius Leonard is the AFC’s defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The PFT defensive rookie of the year has picked up a slightly more meaningful award.

The NFL has named Colts linebacker Darius Leonard the AFC defensive player of the month. Not bad for a guy who received a Pro Bowl snub.

In five December games, Leonard racked up 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception. The Colts won four of five game, which allowed them to finish the season by winning none of 10. He led the NFL in tackles for the season, with 163.

He’s only the second Colts rookie to win player of the month honors, joining running back Edgerrin James in 1999. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won AFC offensive player of the month for November, and Colts guard Quinton Nelson secured the honor of NFL offensive rookie of the month for October.