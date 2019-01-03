DE Joe Jackson leaving Miami to enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Miami junior defensive end Joe Jackson has signed with an agent and will enter the NFL draft.

Jackson announced his decision to forgo his final season on Instagram.

“So excited to announce I’ve officially joined the @rocnationsports family,” Jackson wrote Thursday. “Much love to my @canesfootball teammates, coaches, fans and the University for everything during my time at the U. I can’t wait for this next chapter as I enter the @NFL draft.”

Jackson led the Hurricanes with nine sacks. He also made 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.