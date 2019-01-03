DeAndre Hopkins donating paycheck to family of Houston girl killed in shooting

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced that he won’t be cashing his check for this Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Seven-year old Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed while inside a car with family members in Houston on Sunday morning. The man who shot into the car has not been caught and police believe he fired randomly into the car. Authorities have described him as a white man believed to be in his 40s with a beard and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. A surveillance video from a nearby camera shows a red pickup truck that authorities believe may belong to the shooter.

That picture has led to tips from the public that Houston police say they appreciate and a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the gunman has been announced.

Hopkins posted a picture of Barnes on his Instagram account and wrote that she reminds him of his own daughter. Hopkins said that he will be donating this week’s check to her family and to support “bringing this man to justice.”