Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the month

December ended on a sour note for the Titans when they lost to the Colts last Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs, but they wouldn’t have been that close to a second straight postseason berth without the efforts of running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans won their first four games of December and Henry was a driving force behind their success. He ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder, in a win over the Jaguars on December 6 and came back 10 days later to scorch the Giants for 170 yards and two scores.

He added 217 yards and two touchdowns in their other two games and his overall production was recognized by the NFL when they named him the AFC offensive player of the month on Thursday.

Henry ended the year with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns, so that finishing kick was his best stretch of the season. The Titans will try to extend that success through more of next season and hope that booking passage to the playoffs is easier as a result.