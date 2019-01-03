Doug Baldwin feeling “so much more vibrant” with playoffs starting

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed much of the team’s preseason work with a knee injury and that was a sign of things to come as Baldwin has been battling one injury or another for practically the entire season.

That led to diminished production on the field for Baldwin. He had 50 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 13 appearances, but had a couple of his best performances in Weeks 15 and 16 and sounds energized about being back in the postseason.

Baldwin said he feels “so much more vibrant” than he did earlier in the season and that the new start provided by the postseason has left thoughts of his injuries in the past.

“It’s a refreshing feeling in some ways,” Baldwin said, via the team’s website. “Again, the playoffs, to me, it just starts everything over again. Your mindset starts over again. Everything that’s happened in the past, we’ve put that behind us and we’ve focused on what we can control. It is what it is, in terms of injuries, but it doesn’t matter now. There’s no more excuses. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. We’ve got four more games.”

Baldwin’s had some big postseason moments for the Seahawks in the past and we’ll find out on Saturday if his vibrant feelings result in any additions to that list.