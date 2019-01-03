Eddie Jackson back for limited practice with Bears

Getty Images

Safety Eddie Jackson was a major playmaker for the Bears for most of the 2018 regular season, but they had to play without him the last two weeks.

Jackson hurt his ankle while recording his sixth interception of the season in a Week 15 win over the Packers and he remained out of practice on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Nagy said that Jackson tested his ankle on Wednesday, but the team felt it was better to keep him out.

Thursday brought a better result. Jackson was a limited participant in the session and another day of work on Friday would be a good sign for his chances of playing against the Eagles.

Linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) was the only player to sit out of practice with an injury. Wide receivers Taylor Gabriel (ribs), Anthony Miller (shoulder) and Allen Robinson II (ribs) were all full participants.