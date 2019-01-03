Eli Manning still unsure about his own future

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said he had a “no holds barred” conversation with quarterback Eli Manning, but stopped well short of committing to him for 2019.

For his part, Manning expects more of those conversations, and if he knows where he stands, he isn’t saying.

During an interview on WFAN, Manning said all options were on the table at the moment, which ostensibly includes retirement. Asked if we have seen the last of him on the field, Manning sighed and said: “We’ll see.”

“I don’t know if it’s leaning one way or the other right now,” Manning said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I think this is kind of the time to reflect and figure out what’s the best thing going forward.”

The 38-year-old Manning just finished his 15th season, and it had its ups and downs. On the whole the numbers were fine, as he completed a career-high 66 percent of his passes (though basically everybody had a career-high completion percentage this year), threw for 4,299 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But the Giants were 5-11, and even a guy who led them to two Super Bowls isn’t going to be immune from criticism. The $5 million roster bonus he’s due on March 15 will probably provide a framework for a timeline.

Manning said he still feels like he can play, and couldn’t imagine playing for another team.

But he also said everyone involved in the process will have to do some “soul-searching,” which sounds like a phrase a guy uses when he’s considering the possibility of the end.