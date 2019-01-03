Johnathan Joseph on T.Y. Hilton’s “second home” comment: That’s for clowns

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton has owned the Texans in his career.

In 14 games against Houston, Hilton has 76 receptions for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns. Julio Jones is the only active receiver with bigger numbers against a single team, with 102 catches for 1,695 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games against the Buccaneers.

After he caught nine passes for 199 yards in a 24-21 victory at Houston on Dec. 9, Hilton called NRG Stadium his “second home.”

That didn’t sit well with the Texans.

“Nah, man, that’s for clowns,” Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said Friday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “That’s for TV. That’s what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it.

“Sounds good, it’s easily said. I could easily say that, too. We could call the division our division since I’ve been here, last five out of eight years. It’s not our first rodeo, so we’ll be ready.’

The problem for the Texans is Hilton hasn’t talked the talk until he’s walked the walk. He has 13 receptions for 314 yards in two games this season.

Hilton injured his ankle on a 60-yard catch in the meeting with the Texans four weeks ago. The Colts list him as questionable, but he quipped earlier this week that playing the Texans is “part of why I’m starting to feel better.”