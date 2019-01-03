November domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster dismissed

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2019, 10:28 AM EST
AP

Reuben Foster was due in a Tampa courtroom on Thursday morning for an arraignment on domestic violence charges, but the hearing did not go forward.

WFLA in Tampa reports that the arraignment was called off because the charges against Foster were dismissed. TMZ reports the charges were dismissed by the State Attorney’s Office on January 2.

Foster had been arrested in Tampa on Saturday, November 24 while in town to play the Buccaneers as a member of the 49ers. The linebacker was released the next day and claimed off of waivers by Washington. He never played for Washington as he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

The alleged victim was Foster’s ex-girlfriend and the same woman who recanted previous domestic violence allegations against Foster in 2018. Elissa Ennis later said that she lied when recanting those allegations and reports indicated that she intended to take part in this investigation into Foster’s actions. Foster’s agent told TMZ he believes the case was dismissed because of “issues with the witness’ credibility.”

The NFL has disciplined players in the past without criminal charges being filed, so Foster may still face a penalty but the decision to dismiss charges would seem to make it likelier that he will be back on the field at some point during the 2019 season.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “November domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster dismissed

  1. I’ve watched the three videos and despite her recanting all three times, and evidence being limited, there is a pattern with Foster.

  5. I guess that is why you claim him off waivers.

    Once you admit to lying once to try to ruin a mans life, you shouldn’t be able to press fake charges again. This “ex” needs to be arrested.

  11. This fan of the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles is still shocked at the Washington football teams decision to sign this troubled individual.

    It is obvious that they value winning over integrity, and even more obvious from their record that they are unable to achieve success, despite that flawed approach.
    It is terrible how far this once-proud franchise has fallen.

    That is all.

  12. eroschmidt says:
    January 3, 2019 at 10:43 am
    Now how do the Redskins look by claiming him?
    ———–
    Still look like fools because their organization is a joke and Foster still can’t stay out of trouble. #HTTR

  14. It’s only January 3. Long off season to see what happens with this guy. At this point, who knows what to believe? Only thing certain here is that these two are a bad mix, and this is the second time he put himself in the same situation. If he’s too dumb to learn from this, any team he’s on will be subject to the same drama over and over again. He’s talented yes, but he’s got a track record of making poor decisions off the field.

  15. If this woman is lying then she needs to be punished to the full extent of the law. She single-handedly is setting back any true victims of domestic assault.
    The niners however cut Foster because he broke commitments to them involving this woman. He was not supposed to be near her anymore and that was what he committed to I guess. Having her in his room again just showed that he incapable of making good decisions.
    Hopefully he straightens things out because he seemed like a good kid when he was here in SF.

  20. Looks to me like Doug Williams knows what he is doing. Thank you Doug. You took it on the chin but you were right. Welcome to Washington Reuben!!
    #HTTR
    #FireBruceAllen

  21. You only have to be accused and you end up down the road of misery … either innocent or guilty.

    Foster lost a lot even though his trip down the road was relatively short. Perhaps his rebound will be a soft landing … then again, it is the Redskins!!! lol!!!

  23. eroschmidt says:
    January 3, 2019 at 10:43 am
    Now how do the Redskins look by claiming him?
    ————
    He was still done for drugs and illegal assault weapons.

  24. Looks like Dan Snyder and the redskins organization outsmarted 31 other NFL franchises. HAIL TO THE REDSKINS!!!

  25. If police are called to a domestic violence situation, why aren’t THEY considered witnesses? I think it’s pretty obvious and easy to tell if a person has been smacked around, as claimed, or not, in the heat of the ruckus. Sure, the victim could lie, but a black eye and cut lip can’t.

  26. “Once you admit to lying once to try to ruin a mans life, you shouldn’t be able to press fake charges again. This “ex” needs to be arrested.”
    ——–
    Dropping charges because of credibility problems is not the same thing as being acquitted or even innocence, it simply means victim or witnesses aren’t credible enough. Her false charges the 1st time, IF they were truly false, is where her credibility problem lies, but all you football fans/legal scholars knock yourselves out. OJ wasn’t found guilty of murder either but any sane, rational person knows he did it.

  27. eroschmidt says:
    January 3, 2019 at 10:43 am
    Now how do the Redskins look by claiming him?
    ===========================================

    Every bit as desperate as before. He will mess up again as sure as others before him. San Fran would have NEVER cut him loose if they believed otherwise. Teams don’t just give up on good young talent for zero reason when off-field stuff is involved. Doesn’t happen.

  29. Gotta love all of these comments about how Snyder and Allen are smarter than all of the other front offices.

    All you have to do is look at their record year after year to find all that you need to know.

  32. Wonderful, the Redskins pick up an injury prone player who has yet to show he’s a top NFL performer and who has a ton of off the field issues.

    Obviously bad things happen when Foster and Ms. Ennis are together, yet Foster wasn’t able to stay away from her despite telling the 49ers he would.

    The Redskins organization is a joke–top to bottom.

  33. Simply look at Ruben Foster overall record. This guy has been in and out, and in and out of trouble, or investigation, or whatever you chose to call it. Obviously he’s not a great human being by any stretch of the one’s imagination. Yet some fans chose to simply ignore it, while others chose to look up to him because he can play football. Is that the value we want our children to learn?

  34. hailtothenamechange says:
    January 3, 2019 at 11:51 am
    “Dropping charges because of credibility problems is not the same thing as … innocence.”
    Uh, yes it is. What part of innocent until proven guilty don’t you get?
    ——–
    Uh, no it isn’t but you go with what works for you. You and I both know “innocent until proven guilty” is a great idea in theory but has very little basis in reality in modern day America. I’m sure you’d feel the same if the Cowboys picked him up instead of the incompetent Redskins. I know you fans need as many perceived victories as you can get. Just a reminder…Nate Sudfeld > Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, & Colt McCoy.

  35. It’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse. Foster will end up killing someone and get sent to prison. The biggest issue I have is that Foster isn’t even a dominant football player. Watch the tape. He’s ok, but he’s not a stud. He’s not worth the headaches.

  37. barrstarr1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 12:08 pm
    Suddenly the REDSKINS have the best linebacker in the NFC East.
    ——-
    I’m an Eagles fan as much as it pains me to say it, Dallas has the best linebacker in the NFC East. Not only is Foster a screwup, he also has injury concerns which must be taken into account.

  39. TheDPR says:
    January 3, 2019 at 11:24 am
    If police are called to a domestic violence situation, why aren’t THEY considered witnesses?
    ————————————–
    They are but absent a confession from the alleged perp, and an alleged victim with a HUGE credibility problem, its not a case prosecutors generally try. I was once in a similar situation with a woman with a history of manic behavior and making allegations of violence of any man she knew who was with her. Detective all but admitted to me she knew it was a bogus case and would never be prosecuted by the city attorney. Which was scant consolation for the bondsman fee I had to pay to get of jail and go to work and not lose my job instead of being in lockup for a few days.

  40. Interesting phrasing by the agent. The charges were “dismissed because of witness credibility”. Not because he didn’t do it?

  42. It’s very easy for a woman to destroy a man’s life, career, etc. with false or exaggerated accusations. I don’t know what happened here, but it doesn’t matter if she’s totally making it up, his reputation is forever tarnished and he’s already lost millions of dollars because of it. He might be guilty, I sure don’t know, but my point is, even if he’s completely innocent, it’s a mess he’ll never live down.

  43. I’m not surprised at all. Foster is still guilty of dating this total whackjob though. He won’t stay on the field and he wasn’t having a good year on it before he was cut.

  44. The Cards were woeful at all linebacker spots, but failed to grab Foster.

    The Cards have that typical Loser DNA found in historically proven loser NFL franchises. They should continue their mastery of the NFL’s bottom dwellers for the next decade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!