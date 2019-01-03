Lions fire assistant coach Derius Swinton

Getty Images

The Lions have fired another offensive assistant.

Matt Patricia let go of Derius Swinton this week shortly after firing offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Nate Atkins of the Detroit News reports.

Swinton was an offensive assistant and had helped with the special teams after the Lions fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano at midseason.

Detroit ranked 24th in yards and 25th in points, leading to the offensive overhaul.

Swinton coached the special teams with the Bears last season and the 49ers in 2016. He was San Francisco’s special teams coordinator.

He also has spent time with the Rams, Chiefs and Broncos.