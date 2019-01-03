Matt Nagy doesn’t want “any extra added pressure” on Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

The Eagles will head into Soldier Field for Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Bears with at least one distinct advantage over the home team.

Playoff experience is a big edge for the Eagles as they won the Super Bowl last year with many of the same players that will be in prominent roles this weekend. The Bears haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and the handful of players with postseason experience doesn’t include quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky took steps forward across the board in his second season, but there will be plenty of people wondering how he’ll fare in his first taste of the postseason. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that he wants to make sure the quarterback is heading into this new experience with the mindset he brought into Week 17 against the Vikings and the rest of the regular season.

“To not change. For him to continue to do just what he does,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “Don’t put any extra added pressure on himself, don’t do it as coaches. We need to be there to help him. Last week he had a little taste of it, and I thought he did a great job handling the situation. For all of us, it will be a new situation for us together, for the first time, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Trubisky said he’ll do exactly what Nagy is asking, although staying on an even keel can sometimes be easier said than done when faced with something you haven’t experienced before.