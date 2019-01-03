Mike McCarthy now expected to interview with Browns next week

Getty Images

Early on Thursday, there was word that the Browns’ schedule for interviewing head coaching candidates had changed and that Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski would be talking to the team on Thursday rather than waiting until Monday.

A report earlier this week indicated that the Browns would be interviewing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday, but the change extended to that conversation as well. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy’s interview is now expected to take place next week, but there’s no specific date mentioned for the meeting.

McCarthy is also slated to interview with the Jets, but it’s unclear which of the interviews is going to take place first.

The Browns interviewed Jim Caldwell on Wednesday and are set to speak with Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell on Friday.