Mike Zimmer has no problem with having no contract beyond 2019

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will coach the team in 2019. Beyond that, who knows?

Zimmer, who reiterated at an end-of-season press conference on Thursday that he’ll neither resign nor retire, acknowledged that he has one year left on his deal.

“Sure, I’ve got no problem with that,” Zimmer said with a smile. “Free agent after that, right?”

Right, but what does the absence of a contract beyond 2019 say? The Vikings have made it clear that Zimmer will return next season. The absence of a contract beyond the next season can be interpreted in various ways, the most common of which being that the team isn’t willing to make a financial commitment for 2020 because the team may want to make that commitment to someone else.

Zimmer wouldn’t be the first coach to coach out his contract. Ravens coach John Harbaugh may be doing it. Others have, too.

Former Vikings coach Mike Tice, the man in charge when Zygi and Mark Wilf bought the team in 2005, finished that season and abruptly was informed there would be no new contract. But Tice had other issues — and he wasn’t nearly as successful as Zimmer, who is one of the best coaches in the 58-year history of a franchise previously led by the likes of Bud Grant and Dennis Green.

Zimmer has generated a record of 48-34-1, with playoff appearances in two of five seasons. That should be good enough to get another contract, and maybe that will happen before the next season begins.

Still, Zimmer’s short-term contractual status could tempt one of the eight teams currently looking for a new coach to call the Vikings and inquire about a trade. That’s how the chatter about Zimmer possibly making an exit first came up in league circles, given the chatter that Bengals owner Mike Brown could try to bring Zimmer back to Cincinnati.

“I’m not a quitter,” Zimmer said in dismissing speculation that his one-year commitment in Minnesota could morph into zero. But would he be quitting if the Bengals contact the Vikings about potential compensation for hiring Zimmer, if the Bengals and Vikings strike a deal, and if the Bengals then speak directly to Zimmer about a contract that would extend beyond 2019?

That’s the procedure, and it’s hard to call the end result “quitting” if it happens only after the Vikings first say, “Yeah, we’d take a second-round pick if you hire him” (or whatever the compensation would be).

Zimmer may not like the speculation, but the speculation lingers. At least he doesn’t have games for which the speculation could become a distraction; Harbaugh has been dealing with speculation regarding a potential trade for more than two weeks, and he has demonstrated no irritation or frustration with discussion regarding the possibility that, when the season ends, another team will try to Harbaugh him away from Baltimore.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Mike Zimmer has no problem with having no contract beyond 2019

  2. I doubt that there’s anything to this speculation, but if there is, I’d say Zimmer’s status is similar to Jon Gruden’s status in his first stint in Oakland. The Bucs gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and $8 million for Gruden. If the Bengals want him, maybe they’d be willing to give up a first and a second or something like that. I would have settled for a lot less than that after Zimmer threw his challenge flag to challenge a call he had no chance of winning as his team was executing a successful quarterback sneak for a first down last week.

  3. Two truths about Bengals owner Mike Brown may be colliding:

    (1) He likes familiarity with coaches.
    (2) He doesn’t make splashy moves.

    The best football coach with whom Mike Brown is familiar (See truth No. 1 above) is Mike Zimmer. Would Mike Brown abandon truth No. 2 above to make an unprecedented run at Zimmer?

  4. Feels like something is brewing behind the scenes on this one….. I would have thought you were crazy had someone said, in 2019 both the Pack and Vikings would have new HC. How fast the NFL can turn on it’s head. Assuming Vikings fans would be irate to seem Zimm go, but curious to what the local fan base thinks…..

  7. gbpackersfan12 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 2:40 pm
    Feels like something is brewing behind the scenes on this one….. I would have thought you were crazy had someone said, in 2019 both the Pack and Vikings would have new HC. How fast the NFL can turn on it’s head. Assuming Vikings fans would be irate to seem Zimm go, but curious to what the local fan base thinks…..

    —————-

    I wouldn’t say he’s in the hot seat but a lot of people think if things don’t go well next season his seat will be getting warm. Although I’m not part of them, I think a lot of people would prefer an offensive-minded head coach with the way the NFL is becoming. People want to see the offense spark and put up points week after week (Saints, Chiefs, Chargers, etc.). With as many weapons as we have on offense, I would expect more points on a weekly basis, but personally prefer the defensive minded coach due to being in any game… unless they don’t show up when it matters most of course.

  8. If they let Zimmer go it would be the dumbest personnel move the team has made since the dreaded Herschel Walker trade. But since this team is only capable of fantastic failure, id say look for this move to happen.

  10. “I would have settled for a lot less than that after Zimmer threw his challenge flag to challenge a call he had no chance of winning as his team was executing a successful quarterback sneak for a first down last week.”

    And wasted a desperately needed time out in the process.

  11. Not a good sign and something that will infect the locker room next season if everyone know Zimmer is on his last year.

    I expect that the the team chemistry will devolve to the point that the won loss record will end up taking and Zimmer’s fate will be sealed.

    Maybe the next coach will be Mike Tice’s buddy Dave Wanstedt? That would be close the karmic circle!

  14. Just how bad is your franchise when the highlights of this article are :

    1.) “is one of the best coaches in the 58-year history of a franchise”

    and

    2.) “a record of 48-34-1, with playoff appearances in two of five seasons”

    (forgot to mention that a DB had to fall down to even win a playoff game making his win total of one tying him with my favorite head coaches of the Vikings, Brad “Mr. Problematic” Childress)

    The writing is on the wall, the owners don’t want to pay him so they are basically saying, you are officially a lame duck coach and if you don’t do deep into the playoffs, you are out of here. What happens next is quite predictable, the players didn’t listen to him before when he had a multi-year contract, what chances does Zimmer have now? The answer; about the same as the Vikings winning a Superbowl, in other words, none, nil, nada.

  17. If Zimmer goes, Spielman goes too because the current team has been built by these two.

    Then what?

    Who is both available and of Zimmer’s caliber? Where do you get a GM better than Spielman? (Not to say several don’t exist.)

    A better solution for 2019 is to draft six new O-linemen. Pick the five best.

    Cheaper than an entire overhaul.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!