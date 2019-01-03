Miles Sanders becomes fifth Nittany Lion to declare for draft

Getty Images

Penn State has lost a fifth player to the NFL as junior running back Miles Sanders announced his intention to forgo his final season.

Sanders joins Nittany Lion teammates Shareef Miller, Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, and Kevin Givens in leaving a year early.

“As I prepare for the road ahead, I truly believe this is the next best step for my future,” Sanders wrote in a statement.

Sanders is projected as a third-day pick after rushing for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

In his three-year career, Sanders rushed for 1,649 yards and 12 touchdowns on 276 carries. He also caught 32 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.