NFL picks Lamar Jackson as December’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will become the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game when the Ravens host the Chargers on Sunday and his efforts in December are a big reason why he’s in that position.

Jackson led Baltimore to four wins in five tries over his first full month as the team’s starter, including a 22-10 win over the same team he’ll be facing in his postseason debut. Should the Ravens win, they may have a chance to go up against the Chiefs in an attempt to reverse the result of their only December loss.

Jackson ran for 39 yards in that Week 16 win, which was the lowest output of the month. He ran for 366 yards and three touchdowns over all five December games while also throwing for 786 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The total package was enough for the NFL to name Jackson as the offensive rookie of the month for the final month of the season.