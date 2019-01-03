Nick Foles a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles said Wednesday he was feeling better by the day, and the team’s injury report confirms that.

After being limited in Wednesday’s practice, Foles returned to being a full participant Thursday.

He is expected to play Sunday after being knocked out of last week’s game with a rib injury.

Center Jason Kelce (knee) also returned to a full practice Thursday.

Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) did not participate.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), left tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (chest) and receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) remained limited. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (oblique) and running back Wendell Smallwood (hand) were added to the injury report as limited participants.